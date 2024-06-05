The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to increase the salaries, allowances and benefits of Nigerian judicial officers.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage of the bill after most senators supported it through voice votes.

The bill was considered and approved by the Committee of the Whole.

The upper chamber passed the bill after considering a report of its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, presented by Tahir Monguno, its chairman.

If President Bola Tinubu assents to it, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will now earn N64 million annually, the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn N62.4 million annually while the justices of the Supreme Court will earn N61.4 million annually.

In March, President Tinubu wrote to the Senate, requesting it to consider the bill.

In the letter, the resident said the bill would promote the welfare capacity and independence of the Nigerian judiciary system.

Mr Monguno, while presenting the report, lamented that the severance and allowance of judicial officers had not been reviewed for many years.

The Borno senator maintained that the increment in the remuneration of the judicial officers was long overdue.

He claimed that the new salary and allowance scheme will help the Nigerian judiciary system to achieve fairness in the delivery of justice.

Mr Monguno also noted that apart from the new salary and allowance scheme, the bill would also make provision for the retirement of judicial officers.

The committee chairman argued that the Nigerian judiciary scheme will attract and retain officers who wish to remain on the bench.

None of the senators opposed the report when the senate president put it to vote.

Mr Akpabio, after the bill was passed, expressed appreciation to the committee members and the entire Senate for supporting it.

Allowances of other judicial officers

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of FCT High Court, Grand Kadi FCT Shariah Court of Appeal, President of FCT Customary Court, Chief Judge of State High Court, Grand Kadi State Shariah Court of Appeal and President State Customary Court of Appeal are to earn the same salaries and allowances.

For this category, the annual basic salary is N7.9 million and N42.3 million as annual regular allowances.

Also, the severance gratuity and motor vehicle loan are N23.9 million and N31.9 million, respectively.

