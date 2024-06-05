Bola Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria’s president on 29 May 2023. He became the fifth democratically elected president since the return of civil rule in 1999.

After over two months in office, Mr Tinubu constituted his cabinet, introducing some tweaks, including separating the youth development ministry from the sports ministry, both of which were merged under the same ministry for a long time.

The tweak was to enable the government to pay deserving attention to the development of the huge youth population in Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ manifesto provided a framework for addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the Nigerian youth. Central to this vision is the commitment to social, economic, and political empowerment of young Nigerians.

President Tinubu pledged in the document to half the alarming youth unemployment rate of 33 per cent through targeted interventions. The plan includes leveraging partnerships with the Central Bank of Nigeria to facilitate access to low-cost loans for youth-led enterprises, a move aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and economic resilience among young Nigerians.

He also emphasised the importance of mentorship by announcing plans to recruit two million volunteer entrepreneurs dedicated to guiding and nurturing the next generation of business leaders.

To further enhance youth engagement, President Tinubu proposed the establishment of a Youth Advisory Council, providing a platform for young voices to contribute to policy formulation, particularly in the realm of employment initiatives such as the Employment Action Plan.

Recognising the pivotal roles of education and skill development, the manifesto outlined strategies to bolster job placement programmes for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and expand Business Incubation Centres. These centres would not only offer essential resources but also provide support for youth innovators to safeguard their intellectual property, fostering a conducive environment for creativity and innovation to thrive.

President Tinubu pledged to reserve cabinet positions for individuals under 40 and below 50 years, committing to youth inclusion and representation at the highest levels of governance. Additionally, the manifesto proposed allocating 20 per cent of leadership roles in ministries and parastatals to qualified youth, ensuring their meaningful participation in decision-making processes that shape the nation’s future trajectory.

To foster accountability and transparency, President Tinubu promised to introduce a biannual feedback platform, enabling youth to assess and provide input on government performance. This mechanism aimed to strengthen the bond between the government and its youthful population, fostering a culture of responsiveness and dialogue.

Upon taking office, Youth Minister Jamila Ibrahim and Minister of State Ayodele Olawande led several initiatives in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, resulting in significant achievements:

So far?

Since the coming on board of the Tinubu administration, the Ministry of Youth has adopted an approach of segmenting issues concerning youths into sports, technology, education, agriculture, and entertainment. This segmentation aims to maximise productivity and provide tailored support to the specific needs of each sector.

The ministry also introduced the Copreneurship Programme, which offered start-up support to 100 NYSC members. This initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship among young graduates, empowering them to create sustainable livelihoods.

The federal government launched the National Talent Export Programme to create one million job opportunities, and by doing so, boost foreign exchange earnings through the export of skilled labour.

President Tinubu’s administration also established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). This initiative, established in a new law signed by Mr Tinubu shortly after his inauguration, is designed to facilitate access to student loans and enable aspiring scholars to pursue academic excellence without financial constraints.

Additionally, the ministry established a Youth Help Desk to provide assistance and support to young individuals facing distress or legal challenges to serve as a vital resource for youth in need and offer guidance and intervention where necessary.

Failures

However, many of the promises of the administration remain unmet, highlighting a yawning gap between President Tinubu’s aspirations and the ministry’s outcomes.

Also, the results of some of the initiatives put in place have yet to yield results.

For instance, youth unemployment persists at an alarming rate of 33 per cent. The initiatives launched so far have failed to achieve the necessary scale to meaningfully address this pressing issue.

The pledge to provide low-cost loans for youth-led enterprises has faltered due to sluggish implementation, resulting in many young entrepreneurs encountering obstacles when seeking financial assistance, thus hindering their growth potential.

The envisioned mentorship network involving two million volunteers has been slow to materialise. While the Nigeria Youth Academy (NIYA) exists, its reach and effectiveness fall short of expectations, leaving aspiring youth entrepreneurs without adequate support and guidance.

In addition, the establishment of a fully functional Youth Advisory Council, promised by the administration, remains pending, creating a void in youth representation within policy-making circles.

Similarly, the revamped job matching programme for NYSC members has yielded minimal impact, with graduates continuing to grapple with the challenge of securing stable employment opportunities.

Efforts to expand business incubation centres have been insufficient, impeding support for youth innovators and the protection of their intellectual property rights.

The objective of reserving cabinet positions for young leaders has yet to be fully realised, as key ministries remain beyond their reach, thereby limiting youth influence at the highest echelons of government.

Also, the proposed biannual feedback platform for youth is yet to be implemented.

Young Nigerian economist Paul Alaje emphasised that the youth are crucial to economic growth and facilitating trade and production.

However, he said, widespread underemployment and a lack of opportunities render many young Nigerians economically inactive and potentially disruptive.

Mr Alaje advocates for a youth-focused economic strategy. He praised the government’s efforts to ease loan access but called for improved educational and skill development frameworks.

He said there was a need for massive production initiatives, real estate developments, and better opportunities for the youth.

“For our population, we need to promote massive production. It is when we are producing that you can engender youths partnering with one another for production,” he said, adding that “the government must provide an environment for them, turn some of these universities and polytechnics into technical schools.”

