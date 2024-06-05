The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has postponed the local government council elections in the state to June 2025.
JISIEC chairperson, Auwalu Harbo, announced the postponement on Wednesday at a meeting with political parties and security agents at the commission’s head office in Dutse, the state capital.
“The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to inform all registered political parties in Jigawa State and the general public that, the June 2024 Local Government Councils Election have been postponed following the amendment of Jigawa State Electoral Law of 2012 to conform with the current electoral Act of 2022 that provides 360 days as against the earlier 90 days as notice for all Political Parties to prepare for subsequent Local Government Elections.
“The commission also wishes to announce Saturday 14th June 2025 as the month for the conduct of the Local Government Councils Elections in all the 27 Local Government Areas across Jigawa”, Mr Harbo said.
|
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state House of Assembly constituted an eight-member ad hoc committee to review the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) and Local Government Laws.
The lawmakers said the committee will review the law to conform with the Electoral Act 2022.
The development was a sequel to the adoption of a report by its Committee on Local Government, which studied a petition presented by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).
The IPAC, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting on 25 March and read on the floor of the House on 27 April, advocated the review of the SIEC and Local Government Laws.
Meanwhile, the state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned against the exercise.
The party said the exercise was a subterfuge by the APC-led state government to impose caretaker committees on the 27 local government areas of the state.
But when the postponement was announced on Wednesday by the electoral agency at an event attended by the political parties, including its chairperson, Ali Diginsa, the PDP did not oppose the postponement.
