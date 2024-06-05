The Kaduna State House of Assembly has recommended the prosecution of the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

Mr El-Rufai served as governor for wo terms between 2015 and 2023.

The lawmakers said their decision followed the investigation of the ad-hoc committee set up by the House, led by Henry Zacharia.

The report submitted by Mr Zacharia during Wednesday’s plenary faulted Mr El-Rufai’s administration on the multi billion naira loans it obtained for the state.

The report alleged that the loans were not used for their intended purposes, and in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

“The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of the ex-governor and some other indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office through the award of contracts without due process, diversion of public funds, and money laundering”, the report stated.

