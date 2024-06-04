The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recently joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2024 Children’s Day and African Day.

The Children’s Day celebration held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, in partnership with the U-Ideals Limited.

The event provided the students with a platform to interact with their counterparts while educating them on the importance of focusing on their studies to contribute their quota to national development.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES and signed by the Head of Media and External Relations, Ramon Nasir, the bank said over 200 students from six schools across the city participated in the games, recreational activities and mentoring sessions organised to mark the Children’s Day anniversary.

The participating schools included Foaz Nursery and Primary Academy, Mountaintop Nursery and Primary School, Al Mumin Private School, STC College, Pacelli School for the Blind, and Al-Lateef Private School, among others.

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, said since children are the leaders of tomorrow, UBA, as an institution, takes matters involving the children and youth seriously.

He said: “On Children’s Day, we recognise the importance of allowing children to embrace their inner-self and God-given talents and potential, as experiences such as these are needed to shape their personal growth and lay the foundation for a fulfilling and meaningful life. It also emphasises the bank’s unwavering promise to securing the future of children by building a tomorrow that is truly bright.

“At UBA, we are committed to securing a bright future for children, and this resonates with the essence of this special day, emphasising the need to create an environment that will nurture their potential while providing ample opportunities for fun and enjoyment.”

On her part, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the value of allowing children to explore, play and engage in imaginative, creative activities.

“By combining learning with enjoyable experiences, we can nurture well-rounded individuals who excel academically while developing a zest for life and discovery. For us, this remains why we partner and sponsor activities such as this,” she stated.

Faith Abioye, a student from the Pacelli School for the Blind, expressed her delight at the organisers.

“I am happy to be here today with my friends. We’ve done so many fun activities and received lots of gifts,” she said.

African Day

Meanwhile, also in commemoration of Africa Day, UBA restated its commitment to empowering youths for leadership positions.

In another statement shared with this newspaper, Mr Nasir said to mark the event, staff of the financial institutions across the various countries dressed in colourful African attires displaying the continent’s cultural diversity.

He said the activities featured dancing in various offices across the continent, where, he told, staff, clients and the public were entertained with African drums and cultural dancers as well as a choice African fruits and snacks.

A major highlight of the event, he noted, was the selection of best-dressed staff across various categories, representing the diverse African culture.

As voted by the staff, Chisom Augustine emerged the winner of the best indigenous concept, while Sarah Richter clinched the fan’s choice for Best Indigenous Concept (Rest of the World). Temitayo Abayomi won the jury’s choice as best dressed Nigerian staff.

Several other winners also emerged across various categories, the statement added.

