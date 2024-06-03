The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the Nigerian army of surrounding its meeting venue with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, an allegation, the army headquarters has dismissed as “misleading”.

The NLC, in a series of tweets via its official X handle on Monday, raised the alarm, warning that any attempt to intimidate or provoke its leaders at the negotiation table would be resisted and that the strike would further be prolonged.

“Any attempt to intimidate, provoke or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely. Our leaders are acting in accordance with directives of our organs. Viva! Organized Labour, Viva! Working People Of Nigeria!,” another tweet reads.

Disregard misleading falsehood – Nigerian Army

Reacting to the NLC allegation, the Nigerian Army Headquarters described it as “misleading and deliberate falsehood,” and urged the public to disregard it.

In a tweet via its official X handle, the Army headquarters said the military personnel are escorts of Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

“Kindly note that the NSA Mr Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts. Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue.

“Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting,” the army said.

Backstory

The organised labour — the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) — have been at loggerheads with the Nigerian government over the failure to reach a consensus on a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

The labour leaders had given the federal government a 31 May deadline to come up with an acceptable minimum wage for workers.

The strike which begins Monday (Today) has grounded economic activities in the country as schools, courts, hospitals, electricity supply and airports have been shut down.

The SGF is meeting with the labour leaders to persuade them to call off the strike.

