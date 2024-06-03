Nigerian workers shut down major federal ministries, agencies and departments in Abuja as the organised labour commenced an indefinite strike on Monday over the proposed national minimum wage.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), last week, directed their members to embark on the strike to protest the failure of the government to meet its demand for N494,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The meeting between the unions and the government in the last few months did not yield any fruit as both parties disagreed on their proposals.

At the last meeting of the tripartite committee set up for the purpose, the government proposed N60,000 minimum wage moving up from the earlier N48,000 it offered while labour came down from the N615,000 it had demanded to N494,000.

Following the failure to reach an agreement, labour announced on Friday that it would proceed on a strike on Monday.

Last-minute efforts initiated by the leadership of the National Assembly on Sunday to avert the strike ended in a deadlock.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the Federal Secretariat Complex on Shehu Shagari Way, it was noticed that the offices were shut, indicating full compliance by workers to the directives of the labour unions.

Among the ministries shut down were education, health, foreign affairs, science and technology, youths and sports, the Law Reform Commission and the office of the Head of Service.

It was also observed that permanent secretaries, directors, and a few workers who reported for duty were denied entry as officials of the unions had barricaded the secretariat.

The officials also stationed themselves at the entrances of the complex to prevent workers from going into their offices.

Stephen Ochai, chairperson of the Amalgamated Unions of Nigeria at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, explained that the decision to embark on the strike was because the government refused to accept the unions’ proposal.

He described the N60,000 being proposed by the government as insufficient.

“If some state governments can willingly pay N70,000, the federal government should be able to present a tangible proposal,” Mr Ochai told this newspaper in an interview.

He affirmed labour’s commitment to the strike until the government adopts a more reasonable stance, as their current pay cannot cover the rising costs of food and transportation.

“A senator elected for four years can live comfortably anywhere if not re-elected, but a civil servant who spends 35 years in service can hardly build a house. Many have died in the process,” he said.

Mr Ochai also noted that 80 per cent of Nigerians on social media support their demands and actions.

Another worker, Queen Akunesu, lamented the severe hardship caused by inflated food prices.

The mother of four lamented that as a level 13 officer her salary was inadequate for her basic needs.

According to her, despite her poor salary, she enrolled her children in private schools due to the poor management and funding of government schools.

Mrs Akunesu emphasised that the demands of organised labour are essential to cope with the inflation in school fees, transportation, and food costs.

She urged the government to negotiate reasonably to prevent further economic decline.

Francis Obiora, also a staff of one of the ministries, expressed full support for the strike, arguing that his salary should be sufficient to cover his needs without additional welfare.

Abuja residents support NLC action

A Point-of-Sales (POS) operator, Attah Monday, who spoke to our reporter at the secretariat, expressed his support for the workers’ actions.

He cited the government’s failure to fulfil its promises as a reason for his backing. He highlighted the economic hardships, including a daily N700 transport cost to the Secretariat complex.

Emphasising the economic hardship, a bus conductor, Francis Achibo, criticised the government for failing to deliver on its election promises, leading to widespread hunger and poorly managed resources.

Another resident, Mary John, affected by the closure of banks, called on both the government and organised labour to reach an agreement.

She appealed for an end to the strike, as she needed her bank’s help to deactivate her account after misplacing her handset.

