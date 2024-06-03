Workers in Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states on Monday joined the nationwide strike embarked by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the strike in Bauchi, Damaturu and Maiduguri, the capitals of Bauchi, Yobe, and Maiduguri, respectively, report that government offices, schools and banks were closed in compliance with the industrial action.

The unions directed their members to embark on an indefinite strike following disagreement with the federal government over the implementation of the new minimum and downward review of the electricity tariff.

In Bauchi, workers had stayed away from their offices at the federal and state government secretariats, banks, schools and other public offices while NLC officials were going round to enforce compliance with the strike.

Mr Maikudi Ibrahim, acting chairman of NLC in the state, said the state chapter had fully complied with the strike.

“We are monitoring departments and agencies to ensure total compliance with the strike. No going back, we are on it,” he said.

Corroborating Mr Ibrahim’s assertion, Ibrahim Tafida, the vice chairman of TUC, described workers’ compliance to the strike as encouraging.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“It is a success; all offices, organisations and agencies remained closed in compliance to the directives from the national secretariat.”

Dissenters in Yobe

However, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Yobe State Chapter, has dissociated itself from the ongoing strike by the labour unions.

The Chairman of the association, Abubakar Mala, said that the association directed its members to continue providing medical services to the patients.

“We are not joining the NLC strike. We are not part of their affiliate, and we are not joining the strike.

“We are fully attending to patients as usual. All our clinics are open, and we have been in the theater and everywhere,” he said.

The measure, he said, would facilitate uninterrupted medical and healthcare services to the people.

Advice for labour

Similarly, some residents of Maiduguri in Borno State have urged the organised labour to show human face while enforcing the strike.

Ibrahim Musa, a resident, said that it was imperative for the unions not to disrupt provision of essential services to the people.

He said that, “there should be power supply to hospitals and water plants to service the poor.

“People on B and C who are placed on only four hours of power supply daily should also be allowed to enjoy it.”

Call for negotiation

Commenting, Bulama Mustapha and Hadiza Ali called for the government and the unions to resume negotiation to facilitate speedy resolution of the impasse.

“There should be skeletal services in some areas. For instance, students of the University of Maiduguri are writing their examinations, and some candidates are writing WAEC. They should be allowed to continue.

“The strike should bear a human face so that innocent Nigerians will not suffer,” Mr Ali said.

Also, an Islamic cleric, Usman Sadisu, expressed concern over the strike which might disrupt the transportation of pilgrims for Hajj exercise.

“We hope the closure of the airports due to the strike will not affect the transportation of pilgrims in areas where the exercise has not been concluded.

“The labour unions should be considerate to the easy movement of intending pilgrims in any airport to be concluded.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

