Schools, financial institutions and hospitals have been shut down in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, as organised labour begins nationwide indefinite strike.

The strike commences Monday (today) after the last-minute intervention by the National Assembly failed to prevail on the labour leaders to shelve it.

The organised labour – Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) resorted to strike because of disagreement over a new minimum wage and the federal government’s failure to reverse the increment in electricity tariff for some customers.

When PREMIUM TIMES, this morning, visited the Akwa Ibom State Government secretariat in Uyo where the state civil servants work, labour union members were seen chanting solidarity songs at the entrance.

Addressing reporters at the entrance of the secretariat, the State Chairperson of NLC, Sunny James blamed the cost of living crisis in the country on the removal of petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

“When President Tinubu assumed office he removed the petrol subsidy without any consultation. Comrades, you are aware that things are done with a twinkle of an eye.

“Last week the old national anthem was brought back overnight – it is an indication that the National Assembly can pass the minimum wage bill overnight,” he said amidst cheers from jubilant colleagues.

Meanwhile, organised labour in the state has said that it would not allow the strike to disrupt the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) since the examination goes beyond Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday, Alpha Marshall, the secretary of the organised labour in the state said the decision to allow the examination to go on smoothly was reached at its meeting on Sunday.

“In view of the aforementioned reason, the examination will go on as scheduled. Therefore, school principals, exam supervisors, parents and guardians and the general public should please take note.”

Workers shut down Port Harcourt Airport

The Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) have shut down Port Harcourt airport, Channels Television reported.

The union members as early as 7 a.m., blocked access to the airport, forcing passengers to come down from vehicles and walk into the airport.

The chairperson of ANAP in Rivers State, Emmanuel Akagha told Channels TV that passengers were allowed into the airport because the road connects other communities but emphasised that no flight operations were allowed.

Edo workers join strike despite Obaseki’s offer of N70,000 as minimum wage

Workers in Edo State have joined the nationwide labour strike.

Labour leaders in the state locked the state secretariat in Benin City, preventing workers from gaining access.

The union, according to Channels TV, said they had to comply with the directives of the national leadership of the association despite the state government increasing the minimum wage for workers in the state to N70,000.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was the first governor to unilaterally announce an increase in the minimum wage for workers in the state to N70,000 without waiting for the federal government to reach a consensus with the labour.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State was the second Nigerian governor to announce a new minimum wage after Mr Obaseki of Edo State.

Mr Otu announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for workers in the state. However, workers in the state have joined the strike.

Public schools in the state have been shut as teachers and other workers withdraw their services because of the strike.

