The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will allow the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to go on peacefully in the state despite the ongoing nationwide strike.

Alpha Marshall, the secretary of the organised labour in Akwa Ibom, said in a statement in Uyo that the leadership of the labour union in Akwa Ibom took a decision on Sunday not to allow the strike to disrupt the public examination in the state.

The labour leaders said the examination, being organised for the West African region, goes beyond Nigeria.

The statement was issued on Sunday evening.

“We wish to inform the general public that the planned nationwide indefinite strike by the NLC and TUC will not affect those students who are currently writing WASSCE at different examination centres across the state,” the statement reads in parts.

“In view of the aforementioned reason, the examination will go on as scheduled. Therefore, school principals, exams supervisors, parents, guardians, and the general public should please take note,” the statement added.

Earlier, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the body which conducts WASSCE, said on Sunday that the labour strike would not affect the conduct of the examination.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In an internal memo addressed to the principals of schools participating in the 2024 WASSCE, WAEC said the conduct of the internal examination continues irrespective of the strike.

“The Nigerian child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exam,” WAEC said in the memo.

Background

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Saturday directed its affiliates to mobilise for a total indefinite strike from Monday, 3 June.

The industrial action, which has so far led to power outages and disruption of flights across the country, is to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers as well as review the increase in the price of electricity for some consumers.

The labour unions are currently at loggerheads with the Nigerian government over negotiations for a new minimum wage. The current N30,000 minimum wage took effect in 2019, and the union is now negotiating a higher minimum wage with the government.

The NLC initially requested N600,000 but has now settled for N494,000.

However, the government rejected the amount, saying it is unsustainable. The government warned that it could destabilise the economy and negatively impact over 200 million Nigerians.

The government said it is offering N60,000, an amount the labour leaders reject, leading to a deadlock and a declaration of strike by the labour unions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

