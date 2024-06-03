Academic and non-academic staff unions in Nigerian educational institutions, from basic to tertiary level, have directed their members to join the nationwide indefinite strike announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The two foremost labour unions on Saturday directed their affiliates to mobilise for a total indefinite strike from Monday, 3 June.

The strike is to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers as well as review the increase in the price of electricity for some consumers.

The current N30,000 minimum wage, which took effect in 2019, has since been due for renegotiation.

The labour unions and the representatives of the Nigerian government have failed to reach an agreement to peg a new minimum wage since negotiations began. The labour, which initially requested a N600,000 minimum wage, has settled for N494,000. Meanwhile, the government is currently proposing N60,000, forcing negotiations to end in a deadlock.

The leadership of the National Assembly met the leaders of the labour unions on Sunday night in a bid to get them to shelve the strike, but it failed.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has also warned the unions that the strike is illegal and premature.

He said the Trade Disputes Act of 2004 requires both unions to issue a mandatory strike notice of at least 15 days.

He maintained that the union had not issued any notice to comply with the provision of the law.

ASUU, SSANU, NUT others join strike

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the National Union of Teachers (NUT) have directed their members to comply with the strike directive.

“The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June 2024, as a result of the failure of Government to conclude the renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress. Consequently, Branch Chairpersons are to mobilise all members to participate in the strike action,” ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke wrote in a notice to its branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators.

SSANU, in a notice signed by its Senior Assistant General Secretary, Kingsley Okayi, also asked members to ensure the downing of tools.

“I am directed by the National President to request that you comply with the information by directing all SSANU members to liaise with their NLC State Chapter to ensure a comprehensive closure of the workplace with effect from Monday, 3rd June 2024, until further notice,” Mr Okayi wrote.

“You are also to liaise with your National Vice President and report the progress of the industrial action to the National Secretariat regularly.”

The NUT notice of strike was written by the NUT Secretary General, Mike Ene, to state chairpersons, school principals and teachers.

“You are requested to sensitise and mobilise our members to fully join the strike action and ensure that on no condition should any school be allowed to open from Monday 3rd June 2024 till further notice,” Mr Ene wrote.

He said the National Leadership would not entertain any excuse for failure from any state, adding strict compliance is required because NUT particularly has a stake in the struggle.

NAAT General Secretary Abubakar Yusuf wrote: “All Branch Chairmen and Secretaries are to liaise with their state LC councils for coordination and to ensure full participation of our members.

“Zonal coordinators are hereby directed to monitor the active participation of all Branches in their zones and report to the National through the General Secretary.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

