Many passengers were feared killed in a road accident in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The accident occurred Sunday morning at Oba-Obosi Junction along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in the Idemili South Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that six vehicles were involved in the accident.

The vehicles included a heavy-duty truck, two salon cars, three tricycles, and one commercial bus.

How it happened

A witness, who asked not to be named, said some Anambra State Revenue Collectors were collecting taxes from drivers when the heavy-duty truck rammed into the vehicles and crushed the occupants.

“The truck had a brake failure and crashed into the vehicles,” the witness said.

He added that “many people” were lying lifeless at the scene, but the number of victims had not been counted at the time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify that the truck involved in the accident had brake failure.

Video clip

A video clip which showed the scene of the accident shortly after the crash has been circulating on WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, some victims were seen lying in a pool of blood along the road, while some others were still being trapped under the truck.

Some of the vehicles involved in the crash were crushed completely by the truck, while others, mostly tricycles, were pushed into nearby bushes.

The clip also showed some residents attempting to evacuate victims being trapped under the track.

FRSC speaks

When contacted on Sunday night, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Irelewuyi said three persons have so far been confirmed dead in the accident, while seven others were injured.

On the alleged role of revenue agents in the accident, the sector commander said the FRSC had not confirmed the allegation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

