The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said on Sunday that it is conducting a supplementary examination for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

The board has also scheduled the supplementary examinations for 22 June, according to a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB said 24,535 candidates are to take part in the supplementary examinations.

The examination board has also released an additional 3,921 withheld results.

Supplementary UTME

Candidates affected by the supplementary UTME include 3,633 prospective candidates of the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) who did not participate in the 2024 UTME based on the assumption that they would be accommodated in the 2024 DE exercise.

JAMB said the candidates can register for the UTME at any approved CBT centres in Kwara, Oyo or Osun states before Monday, 10 June.

“Having held high-stake meetings with the principal officers of the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) and the Kwara State University (KWASU), on the CAILS-KWASU Diploma programme, the Board has agreed to conduct a special registration exercise for the 3,633 prospective candidates, who did not participate in the 2024 UTME based on the assumption that they would be accommodated in the 2024 DE exercise,” the statement said.

Other candidates who are to take part in the supplementary UTME are 20,550 of the candidates whose results are still under investigation and yet to be released.

Also, 2,702 candidates whose fingers could not be verified during the 2024 UTME in April would sit the supplementary UTME.

“The remaining 322 candidates have been migrated to the category of candidates under examination misconduct as a prima-facie case has clearly been established that those who had registered were not those who appeared for the examination. Consequently, the number of examination misconduct has increased by 322 to 431,” the board said.

The rescheduled candidates are to print their supplementary examination notification slip from Tuesday, 4 June to ascertain their designated examination centres, JAMB added.

Releases more results

Meanwhile the examination body said it has released results of 3,921 candidates which were initially withheld after they were cleared of any wrongdoing. The latest development brings the total UTME results released to 1,883,350.

“Therefore, concerned candidates are urged to check their results from Saturday, 1st June 2024 by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status as those cleared would have their results while those rescheduled would be told that they had been rescheduled,” JAMB added.

Backstory

When JAMB released the results of the 2024 UTME on 29 April, the board’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said 64,000 results have been withheld pending investigations of possible infractions by the candidates or their examination centres.

Mr Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies, explained at the time that 78 of the withheld results are under investigation for alleged examination misconduct, 4,594 for “procedural investigation of candidates, 2,896 “under investigation on verification,” and 57,056 for centre-based investigations.

He said over 70 per cent of candidates who sat the examination scored below 200 from the maximum of 400 obtainable scores. He added less than 1 per cent scored above 300.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

