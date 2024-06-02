Representatives of the federal government and the leadership of the National Assembly are currently in a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress( NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the meeting, which began at about 5.30 p.m. at the National Assembly complex, was at the instance of the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

It is coming a day before the commencement of an indefinite strike called by the two Labour unions to protest the disagreement over the proposed minimum wage.

The meeting will also discuss the recent hike in electricity tariffs and other demands of the unions.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is presiding over the meeting, which has the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in attendance.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejocha and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, are in attendance.

Others present are the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Sabi Abdullahi.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart are leading both unions to the meeting.

Mr Akpabio, in his welcome address, said whatever affects the masses affects the National Assembly.

He noted that the leadership of both chambers put other legislative activities on hold to hold the meeting.

He appreciated the labour leaders and urged them to dialogue.

They later went into a closed-door session.

Details later….

