The Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmad Jalam, lost his life in an auto crash that occurred on Saturday.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this in a condolence message to the members of his immediate family and the entire people of the state issued in the early hours of Sunday.

According to him, the commissioner died in an accident that occurred on the busy Misau-Darazo highway.

Mr Mohammed described the deceased as a dedicated public servant, whose commitment to the development and well-being of his local communities was unwavering.

The governor said, “During his lifetime, he championed numerous initiatives aimed at improving good governance and community relations.

“Late Ahmed Jalam was known for his tireless work, integrity, and compassion for the people he served and his service will be remembered and cherished by all.

“His demise is deeply felt by all and the countless individuals whose lives he touched during his lifetime.”

Mr Mohammed, on behalf of his family, government and the good people of the state, extended his deepest condolences to the members of the late commissioner’s family and the entire people of the state.

He also prayed that the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

The governor said that the late commissioner, who left behind wives and many children, would be buried on Sunday in his hometown in Dambam Local Government Area according to Islamic rites.

(NAN)

