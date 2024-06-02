President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State, describing the incident as a treasonable offence.

He threatened that the federal government would go after those who have made it a habit to attack the officers and men of the armed forces.

The president said this in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that five soldiers were killed on Thursday in Aba by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who were observing Biafra Day.

President Tinubu warned that such violence would never be condoned and tolerated.

According to him, the armed forces have the capacity to crush violent non-state actors making the communities in the country unsafe.

“The federal government will come down heavily against those who have made it a habit to needlessly attack the officers and men of our armed forces.

“On no account should anyone, under any guise, have the audacity to kill agents of state.

“I want to make it clear that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the armed forces have the capacity to crush violent non-state actors, making our communities unsafe,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president asked the security agencies to fish out the killers of the five soldiers.

“I urge security agencies not only to fish out the masterminds and perpetrators of the Aba attack, but also those calling on people to stay at home. Their action is nothing but a treasonable offence,” he said.

Read the president’s full statement below.

PRESIDENT TINUBU’S STATEMENT ON THE KILLING OF SOLDIERS IN ABA

I have received yet another disheartening news of the killing of five soldiers by suspected militants of the proscribed terrorist organisation, IPOB.

The slain soldiers were on peacekeeping duty in Aba, Abia State on Thursday when they were murdered, just two months after a similar tragic incident happened in Okuama in Delta state.

These unwarranted barbaric and evil acts stand condemned and should never be condoned and tolerated in our country.

Our soldiers and the police have the onerous duty to protect all of us from aggressors and non state actors. Hundreds of them have paid the ultimate price in fulfilment of their duty, while some have experienced the indignity of being manhandled by the people they protect.

They surely do not deserve the mindless attacks by unruly elements in our society.

The federal government will come down heavily against those who have made it a habit to needlessly attack the officers and men of our armed forces.

On no account should anyone, under any guise, have the audacity to kill agents of state.

I want to make it clear that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the armed forces have the capacity to crush violent non-state actors, making our communities unsafe.

I urge security agencies not only to fish out the masterminds and perpetrators of the Aba attack, but also those calling on people to stay at home. Their action is nothing but a treasonable offence.

The fact that the security forces are exercising necessary restraints should not be mistaken for weakness.

We are working to build a peaceful and harmonious society, but nobody should be under any illusion that the government will not act appropriately when the lives of our officers and men are wantonly taken.

While my condolences go to the families of the five slain soldiers, their colleagues and the leadership of our armed forces, I urge other men and women on peacekeeping duty not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident in Aba.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President and Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria

June 1, 2024

