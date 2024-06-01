Two second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior gave Real Madrid their 15th UEFA Champions League title, even though Borussia Dortmund created better goal-scoring chances in the first half.

The match kicked off and then was paused as three fans invaded the pitch. It took almost two minutes to get the game back underway.

Dortmund were the better team in the first half at Wembley. The German team had just 36 per cent of the ball possession but created better goal-scoring chances. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made three outstanding saves while Gregor Kobel was involved in a physical altercation, which earned Vinicius Junior a yellow card.

Julian Brandt had the first big scoring chance in the 15th minute but he skewed his effort wide. It was Niklas Fullkrug’s run that had opened up the Madrid defence. Six minutes later, Karim Adeyemi sprung the offside and though he took the ball around Courtois, Dani Carvajal got back to make a block.

On 24 minutes, Fullkrug hit the Madrid post, even though video replays suggested he could have been offside. Vinicius got the better of Ryerson for the first time in the 27th minute, but his excellent cutback was cleared by Nico Schlotterbeck. Dortmund then immediately went on the counter, with Adeyemi shooting at goal. Courtois made the save and Fullkrug could not gather the rebound.

Vinicius was then booked in the 35th minute for a lunge on Kobel, though there was minimal contact. Five minutes later, Dortmund players were incensed that Vinicius took a tumble and should have been booked again. Schlotterbeck was shown a yellow card for berating the referee. Sabitzer got the second ‘stupid’ yellow card for remonstrating with the assistant referee after Ferland Mendy fell under his challenge.

Dortmund wrapped up the half with two successive corner kicks as they ended the first half on the offensive.

The second half followed the same script as the first half, as Dortmund dominated the ball and put Madrid under pressure. Carvajal got the first real chance of shooting at goal in the 55th minute, but his effort was tame, and Kobel easily gathered.

Courtois was again called into action in the 62nd minute as Fullkrug headed Adeyemi’s cross goalwards, but he punched away. It was not a surprise when Madrid scored, but the goal scorer was the surprise. Carvajal, with his 5 feet, 8 inches height, rose above Fullkrug to head past Kobel to give Madrid the lead. It was the defender’s first Champions League goal in five years.

Bellingham almost doubled the lead in the 78th minute but for a nick off Schlotterbeck’s outstretched foot. Kobel produced save after save to keep Dortmund in the encounter as Real started playing their game.

Vinicius burnished his Ballon d’Or credentials with the second after a bad pass from Ian Maatsen, straight at Jude Bellingham, who found the Brazilian to produce a composed finish. This was Vinicius’ second goal in a UCL final; the first was against Liverpool in 2022.

Fullkrug had the ball in the net after 88 minutes, but he was offside. Carlo Ancelotti made it a record nine wins out of 10 in the Champions League or domestic cup finals, and he holds the distinction of winning the 10th and 15th titles for Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe.

