Amnesty International has announced winners of the second edition of its annual human rights debate.
The debate is aimed at expanding the understanding of human rights and encouraging the integration of human rights in university spaces, Isa Sanusi, Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.
According to the statement, 12 universities across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria participated in this year’s debate.
The universities are; University of Lagos, Bowen University, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Cross Rivers State University, University of Calabar, Landmark University, Adamawa State University, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
The final debate was held at the Baze University in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the statement added.
Winners
A student of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Gifty Nnaji, emerged the overall winner in the debate.
Abdul Korede of the University of Ibadan emerged the first runner-up while Enebechi Joel of Enugu State University of Science and Technology emerged the second runner-up.
Relevance of debate
Mr Sanusi said the programme is one of the organisation’s initiatives aimed at spreading human rights education and bringing young people into the human rights space.
He said the inter-university debate also aims to create a culture of debate and encourage young people to have a good idea of human rights, so that they can grow up to help create Nigeria where human rights are respected.
Mr Sanusi said: “This debate is part of Amnesty International’s efforts to empower Nigerian youth and university students with deeper understanding as well as engagement with human rights and to enhance their debating skills and capacity to convince and make change possible.
“As a human rights organisation, we will continue to expand our engagements with Nigerian youth through innovative ways,” Mr Sanusi added.
