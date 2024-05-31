The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties to play by the rules and shun anything that could cause violence during the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

INEC Chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, gave the advice during a meeting with leaders of political parties and members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security on Friday in Benin.

He said violence would not give any politician or political party any advantage in the election.

According to him, only the people of Edo will determine who becomes their next governor and that INEC will protect their choice.

Mr Yakubu said he was in the state to assess the impact of the 24 May flood on the commission’s head office in the state as well as monitor the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).

The INEC Chairperson, however, said upon arrival in the state he was told that the commission had received complaints about some “discouraging developments” in some wards.

Mr Mahmood said the commission was particularly not happy with reports from Idiya College in Oredo Ward 4 and complaints from Owan West.

He urged leaders of parties to keep the peace and do their best towards a successful conduct of the election.

“I want to remind you that this commission in particular has had a long standing experience in handling governorship elections in Edo.

“This is going to be our third governorship election in Edo. I was here in 2016 ahead of the governorship election.

“I was here nearly four years ago in 2020 ahead of the last governorship election, and I’m here again ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

“I must commend political parties so far, that the build up to the 2024 governorship election in Edo has so far been the most peaceful.

“I know what (we) went through in 2016, in fact the election had to be postponed, and I also know what happened in 2020, it was as if the world was coming to an end in Edo.

“But you will also agree with me that in the aftermath of the governorship election, citizens of Nigeria in Edo State started dancing on the streets over the professional manner with which the election was conducted.

“INEC has no candidate in this election, we are not a political party. The last two elections were actually won by two different political parties. So the next election will actually be won by one of you sitting there,” he said.

Mr Yakubu urged party leaders in the state to go beyond mobilising supporters for voters’ registration, but also mobilise people for collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“We have literally over 2000 uncollected PVCs in Edo State. These are for persons who have already registered. What is standing between them and voting is just to pick up the PVCs,” he said.

Shootings in the state

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Anugbum Onuoha, said that the meeting was called because of the “happenings” in the state, especially security matters.

“Some of our centres have been affected by shootings, and some of our staff have been affected by these unfortunate incidents.

“It is important that we interact with the security agencies to see how we can provide a solution to this,” Mr Onuoha said.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police in the state, Funsho Adeboye, assured all political parties of adequate security during the election.

“Some of you said that we have been planted here. I don’t know by whom, and for what. I want to say it again, nobody has planted anybody to do something or anything that is against the law.

“Please, make our job very easy. Please play the game according to the rules. INEC which is the umpire has set the rules, we all know it.

“There is no need for police officers to carry guns on election day. I feel bad each time we do that, but we have to do it.

“I wish we can do without arms during the campaigns, during the election and after the election.” Mr Adebayo said.

(NAN)

