The two major workers’ unions in Nigeria have declared a total indefinite strike from Monday across the country.

The unions, NLC and TUC, made the declaration at a press conference in Abuja. Many other workers’ unions such as those of doctors, university lecturers, airport workers and electricity workers are part of or affiliates of the NLC or TUC and are also expected to join the strike.

The strike is to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers as well as review the increase in the price of electricity for some consumers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NLC and the TUC have been in negotiation with the federal government over a new minimum wage since the government policies announced last year by President Bola Tinubu led to an astronomical increase in the cost of goods and services.

The negotiations have, however, stalled as the parties failed to agree on an appropriate minimum wage from the current N30,000 minimum wage.

“In light of this persistent inaction, we, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), hereby issue a notice of commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike to the Federal Government,” Festus Osifo, President of the TUC, said on Friday.

“We reiterate that since the National Minimum Wage negotiation exercise has not been concluded and the agreed wage passed into law; the hike in electricity tariff has not been reversed and the categorization of consumers into Bands has not stopped as demanded; Nigerian workers are compelled by these failures to embark on an indefinite nationwide industrial action beginning on Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024 to press home our demands.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Background

In May 2023, President Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, a development that caused hardship for many Nigerians because of the attendant increase in the prices of goods and services.

In addition to removing the fuel subsidy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also unified all segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market to enhance market transparency and boost investor confidence.

While the policies have been widely praised in some quarters, there has been attendant pressure on the local currency and manufacturers, amid elevated prices.

Despite the federal government’s introduction of various palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and similar economic shocks, many Nigerians continue to suffer from the rising costs of petrol, food, and other essential commodities.

This has led to increased transportation costs and significant lifestyle changes for both civil servants and business owners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

