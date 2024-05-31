Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has suggested a political approach to resolve the case between the federal government and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, maintained that the release of the IPOB leader from detention would reduce security challenges in the South-east region.

The former vice president stated this in a statement on Friday issued to condemn the killing of soldiers in Aba, Abia State.

At least four soldiers were killed on Thursday when gunmen attacked them in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about 15, attacked soldiers at about 8: 00 a.m. at a military checkpoint in Obikabia Junction in the commercial city.

The gunmen were said to be enforcing a sit-at-home order declared by the IPOB across the South-east to mark Biafra Day, which is celebrated annually in the region.

Atiku, in the statement, condemned the attack on Nigeria’s military personnel.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He urged relevant security agencies to track and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace. But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the South-east region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding undercover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues. I believe that this will diffuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

