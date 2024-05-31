The Nigerian police have declared 11 suspects wanted over attacks on communities and killings in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

The development was announced on Friday at a press conference held in Jos at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a special task force set up by the authorities to maintain peace in Plateau and adjoining states of Bauchi and Kaduna.

The deputy commander of the operation, Terzungwe Iyua, a deputy commissioner of police, said a reward awaits anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the wanted persons.

Mr Iyua named the wanted persons and their contacts as Muhammadu MP from Bokkos (phone number: O9114827408); Muhammad (aka) MOPOL from Yelwa/Gashish/Nghar villages (phone number: 09126869112); Buba Sobe from Tenti in Barkin Ladi; Senfos Inusa Gaine from Zorgom; and Nahaska Boderi from Tenti in Barkin Ladi.

The others are Hassan Waje from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe village; Sanusi Dafor from the Bokkos local council; Dudi Mohammadu from Yamusa Bago; and Habu Mohammadu, also from Yamusa Bago.

Mr Iyua said officers and personnel serving in OPSH would ensure that the suspects and others involved in violent crimes in the areas are brought to justice.

“We have sustained intelligence-led operations, which led to the neutralisation of some of the criminals who participated in the attacks.

“A handsome reward awaits any person or group of persons, who provides useful information leading to the arrest of any of the wanted suspects. Anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects should kindly contact Operation SAFE HAVEN, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies,” Mr Iyua added.

Plateau has witnessed repeated attacks by armed persons on communities leading to the death of thousands of people.

