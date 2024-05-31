The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), a pan-African organisation, has urged the government to raise the taxes on tobacco as part of its effort to control its use among children in the country.

The non-profit said the high tax on tobacco would increase the cost, making it unaffordable for children and, as a result, reduce intake.

The CAPPA Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said this in a statement issued on Thursday to mark the 2024 World No Tobacco Day (WNTD).

The WNTD is themed: “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference” and is focused on improving the level awareness on how the tobacco industry continues to target young persons as replacements for smokers who die or quit the habit.

Speaking on this, Mr Akinbode urged the governments at all levels to intensify their efforts to enforce the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 and the National Tobacco Regulation 2019.

According to him, the enforcement of these acts would ensure the protection of children from tobacco addiction and its implications, according to the organisation.

He said: “Those provisions in the Tobacco Act that are targeted at protecting the youth include the ban of tobacco advertisement sponsorship and promotion, ban on the sale of tobacco to, or by minors, and smoke-free public places, among others.”

“Apart from those measures, there is also the need to raise tobacco taxes so they are priced beyond the reach of our children and the ban of the sale of tobacco products around schools and educational institutions,” he added.

High number of tobacco smokers

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that in 2022, no less than 37 million young people between 13 and 15 years will use some form of tobacco globally.

Mr Akinbode said many youths are taking to new products in the industry, including electronic cigarettes and Shisha.

“With growing evidence showing that the tobacco industry deliberately targets our youths, the Nigerian government must intensify efforts for diligent enforcement of the Tobacco Act, particularly sections that protect initiation and the health of young ones,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr Akinbode commended the Nigerian Films and Censors Board (NFVCB) for introducing regulations to end the subtle or overt glamorisation of tobacco and nicotine products in Nigerian movies and films.

He maintained that the regulation will help curb youth initiation in the country.

“Our children should enjoy healthy screens. We applaud the censors board for this timely, public health-driven regulation, which has also been commended by a great number of practitioners in the Nigerian movie industry and will be looking forward to its effective enforcement,” he said.

WHO started World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to increase understanding of the health dangers linked to tobacco use and promote measures to lower tobacco usage.

