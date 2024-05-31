An unusual presence of security agents was recorded at the Kano Central Mosque as the reinstated emir of the city, Sanusi Lamido, led the Muslim congregational Jumm’at prayer there on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that local hunters have been providing security service at the Gidan Rumfa palace since Mr Sanusi returned there on Saturday.

Before the Friday prayer, the police had issued a statement to allay the fear of a possible clash between loyalists of Mr Sanusi and the supporters of his rival to the Kano stool, Aminu Ado Bayero, after the two announced their plans to lead the congregational Jummat prayer at the central mosque in the town.

The two men have asserted claims to the position and are acting as such from two different palaces.

While Mr Sanusi is holding court at the main palace, the man deposed by the state government, Mr Ado Bayero, is at the mini palace at the Nassarawa GRA of the city.

Mr Sanusi’s group on Thursday in a statement signed by the Danburan Kano called on residents to attend the prayer at the central mosque where Mr Sanusi would lead the prayer.

A separate statement from Mr Ado Bayero’s camp circulated on social media invited residents to join him at the emir’s palace Friday mosque for the prayer.

The statement said Mr Ado Bayero’s movement to the main palace mosque from his Nasarawa palace would start at 12.30 p.m.

However, the police advised residents to disregard the false information on social media that Mr Ado Bayero would lead the Jumma’t Prayers at Kofar Kudu Central Mosque.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said they have provided security for the emirs to perform the weekly congregational prayers in their respective palaces.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc further assured that all necessary security arrangements have been made for Alhaji Aminu Bayero to observe his Jummah Prayers in the Mosque where he lives at the Nasarawa Palace.

“The CP also assured that the police and all other state security agencies will provide adequate security at the palace where Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is expected to observe his Jumma’at Prayers.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and to go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation assuring that the police will continue to provide the necessary security for ensuring that residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully and without threats to their lives and property,” Mr Kiyawa said.

