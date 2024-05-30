The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has inaugurated a National Genomics Surveillance Consortium (NGSC) to enhance the country’s public health infrastructure and strengthen health security.

According to the NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, the consortium will position Nigeria as a genomic sequencing hub in the global south.

Speaking at the inauguration of the consortium and stakeholders’ engagement meeting for genomic strategy development on Thursday in Abuja, Mr Idris emphasised the importance of genomic sequencing in addressing public health challenges.

“Genomic sequencing enhances our ability to respond to health threats by providing detailed insights into the genetic underpinnings of diseases, enabling more precise and effective public health interventions,” he said.

Genomic sequencing is a laboratory technique that helps scientists discover the complete genetic blueprint of an organism or cell type.

In recent years, Nigeria has embarked on genomic sequencing activities, prioritising public health and disease surveillance. It also covers a wide range of activities cutting across various fields, from health to agriculture and biotechnological development.

Need for genomics consortium

Mr Idris further noted that the implementation of genomic sequencing became glaring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Effective management of data is now recognised as a matter of national security with profound economic and diplomatic implications,” he said

The DG highlighted the key reasons for establishing a consortium, noting that it will serve as a coordination and oversight body responsible for the implementation and monitoring of the NCDC’s genomic surveillance strategy.

He noted that the consortium will facilitate collaboration among diverse researchers and institutions to enable the sharing of data, tools, and expertise.

He added that it will be in charge of “pooling data from multiple sources to conduct more comprehensive and statistically robust studies, identifying meaningful genetic patterns and associations.”

NGSC structure

Speaking on the consortium, Olusola Akanbi, an infectious disease expert, noted that the NGSC’s structure is chaired by the DG and co-chaired by the academia, whose role includes setting the strategic vision and goals, providing leadership, national overnight and supervision of resources mobilisation.

Ms Akanbi further stated that the structure is characterised into six pillars, which include coordinating and resources mobilisation, data management and bioinformatics, quality assurance, emergency preparedness and response, research development and innovation and the procurement and supply chain management pillar.

In his remarks, Sunday Omilabu, a virologist, recounted the strides made by the government to address the public health challenges encountered in the country.

Mr Omilabu noted that some of the facilities put in place include the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

As part of its effort to achieve these, thus the creation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) in 2011, which has played an important role in coordinating activities for infectious diseases surveillance.

In 2017, the federal government launched the Nigerian Genome project aimed at sequencing the genomes of Nigerians to understand the genetic basis of diseases better and develop personalised medical approaches.

It collaborated with international partners, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to support these activities.

Gap, the way forward

Also highlighting the challenges mitigating genomic sequencing activities, the NCDC DG observed that Nigeria has limited coordination for information, and the regulations governing the sharing of genomic surveillance data outside Nigeria have been inadequate.

“This gap has resulted in significant losses of data and opportunity for national benefits,” he said.

According to Mr Omilabi, the challenges include loss of sequencing reagents and consumables, chain supply of consumables, sample logistics and transportation challenges, and poor remuneration for genomic experts.

He suggested the development of a national strategy, expanding the sequencing network and scaling up sequencing using high-throughput platforms.

“Build capacity for human whole genome sequencing to understand the host-pathogen interaction, research, vaccine development, and personalised medicine,” he said.

