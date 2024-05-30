The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the suspension of certain allowances for its staff during the 2024 Hajj operations due to financial constraints.
According to the Executive Chairperson, Jalal Arabi, the financial downturn has impacted various aspects of the Hajj operations, including staff stipends.
Mr Arabi expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging the challenging nature of Hajj operations for staff and their families.
However, he stated that the commission remains hopeful that as conditions improve, staff allowances may be reassessed, even if it’s a minimal increase.
|
NAN had also reported that In the meantime, staff will be given the option to return to Nigeria after 21 days of service if they choose to do so.
Mr Arabi had earlier communicated this decision to staff on offshore assignment via a Zoom meeting on Thursday, explaining the commission’s financial constraints and seeking their understanding.
Additionally, allowances for operational committee members, including the media team, ulama, security, and other stakeholders, remain affected due to budgetary limitations.
Mr Arabi solicited maximum support and cooperation from all concerned, acknowledging that not everyone will be happy with this decision.
READ ALSO: Hajj 2024: Airline grieves over death of Lagos, Kebbi pilgrims
The chairperson expressed gratitude for the dedication and commitment of his staff and reassured all stakeholders of the commission’s continued efforts to navigate the financial challenges while prioritising the well-being of pilgrims, personnel, and the success of the Hajj.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999