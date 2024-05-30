The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the suspension of certain allowances for its staff during the 2024 Hajj operations due to financial constraints.

According to the Executive Chairperson, Jalal Arabi, the financial downturn has impacted various aspects of the Hajj operations, including staff stipends.

Mr Arabi expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging the challenging nature of Hajj operations for staff and their families.

However, he stated that the commission remains hopeful that as conditions improve, staff allowances may be reassessed, even if it’s a minimal increase.

NAN had also reported that In the meantime, staff will be given the option to return to Nigeria after 21 days of service if they choose to do so.

Mr Arabi had earlier communicated this decision to staff on offshore assignment via a Zoom meeting on Thursday, explaining the commission’s financial constraints and seeking their understanding.

Additionally, allowances for operational committee members, including the media team, ulama, security, and other stakeholders, remain affected due to budgetary limitations.

Mr Arabi solicited maximum support and cooperation from all concerned, acknowledging that not everyone will be happy with this decision.

The chairperson expressed gratitude for the dedication and commitment of his staff and reassured all stakeholders of the commission’s continued efforts to navigate the financial challenges while prioritising the well-being of pilgrims, personnel, and the success of the Hajj.

