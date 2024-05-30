A Nigerian graduate, Saidat Rasaq-Balogun, has been awarded the 2024 Distinguished Student Award from Southern Illinois University (SIU).

Mrs Rasaq-Balogun and seven other students from SIU’s campuses in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield were honoured by the university’s board of trustees and the Student Advisory Committee for the SIU System (SACSS).

The first-class graduate of Meteorological and Climate Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is working towards her Ph.D. in Environmental Resource and Policy at SIU.

She also had her master’s degree from the same department in FUTA.

“SIU is proud to have so many wonderfully accomplished students who are not only making a major impact on campus but also in the greater communities,” the SIU System President, Dan Mahony, was quoted to have said in a statement.

According to the statement, the SACSS received applications from across the system and selected one undergraduate student and one graduate student each from SIU Edwardsville and SIU Carbondale, as well as one student from the SIU schools of medicine, law, pharmacy and dental medicine.

The SIU board meeting was held in Carbondale on 11 April.

SIU awardees

Mrs Rasaq-Balogun, according to the SIU, has made a tremendous mark at the university as a teacher, researcher and volunteer.

“Serving international students is a key part of Saidat’s life at SIU. On campus, she works with numerous organisations focused on helping international and African students,” it said.

The indigene of Ile-Ife in Osun State is currently the VP of the SIU International Student Council.

“Saidat’s service even extends to her home, where she often provides temporary housing to international students as they arrive or if they face challenges,” the university noted.

“She makes inclusivity a top priority as she takes the initiative to ensure that international students can find communities where they belong at SIU.”

Other awardees include SIU’s Carbondale Undergraduate Student, Sarah Lukavsky; School of Law Student, Shailey Park; School of Medicine Student, Ashley-Ann Walker; Edwardsville Undergraduate Student, Isabella Pruitt; Edwardsville Graduate Student, Amber Powell; School of Dental Medicine, Julissa Quinonez; and School of Pharmacy, Jessie Icenogle.

The university further noted in the statement that the SACSS advises SIU administrators on student-related issues that are pertinent at the system level.

“This committee works very hard to be a voice for their fellow students and to recognize the outstanding work their peers are doing at SIU,” SIU VP of Academic Innovation, Planning and Partnerships, Gireesh Gupchup was quoted.

PhD research

According to her message to PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Rasaq-Balogun, is currently in her third year at the Environmental Resource and Policy Department, at SIU’s Carbondale campus.

She said her PhD research aims to gain a detailed understanding of historical and projected future changes in warm seasons and heat stress in the Midwestern United States.

“This goes a long way by explaining what is happening around the globe due to Climate Change,” she said.

“The Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change has projected that in the coming decades, Climate Change will increase in all regions of the globe, and for 1.5°C of global warming there will be increasing heat waves hence the need for understanding and Preparedness for adaptation purposes.”

