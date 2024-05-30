The Jigawa State Government has employed 3,143 new teachers and offered appointments to 147 first-class graduates to teach in the state’s seven tertiary institutions.

Governor Umar Namadi on Tuesday, presented appointment letters to members of the groups at the Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, the state capital, in one of the events held to mark his first anniversary in office.

“Our 12-point agenda is designed to make Jigawa State great, including through providing access to quality education for all children in the state, and to achieve this, we must bridge our teacher gap,” the governor said at the occasion.

“That is why we employed this number now, and we will continue doing this until we have teachers in every classroom.

“In addition to our commitment to achieve this, we sent over 120 students to study medicine in Cyprus and India, launched the construction of the N5.5 billion School of Nursing and Midwifery, and established three tertiary health institutions in the state.”

The Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the state, Haruna Musa, said the newly employed teachers had served as temporary teachers for two years under the state government’s programme known as ‘J-Teach.’

He said they were being absorbed into the state;s teaching service after passing an examination.

The state’s commissioner for Higher Education, Yusuf Chamo, said the Namadi administration inherited only 2,566 teachers in the state, and has now increased the numbers to 5,986.

He added that about 3,733 teachers were trained in modern teaching and learning skills while the state has also approved the upward review of scholarship and bursary awards by 100 per cent.

“Employment of 107 permanent and pensionable teaching staff and 54 non-teaching staff for the three Mega Schools across the state.”

The official listed the achievements of the admnistration in the education sector within the last year to include “employment of 147 first class graduates across the seven state’s tertiary institutions. Supply and installation of NLP internet-enabled gadgets to promote e-learning and education in emergencies at the cost of N5,690,398.00.”

In their remarks at the event, some of the teachers thanked the state government for fulfilling its promise to absorb them into the service.

One of them, Jamilu Sabiu, 33, from Babura Local Government Area, said he was delighted because he is now a permanent and pensionable worker.

“I spent several years working as a casual staff with several promises made to get us permanent employment until this moment. I commended the governor for keeping his promise and I wish him success in the other areas he promised to develop,” Mr Sabiu said.

Another beneficiary, Zainab Musa, also commended the government for the opportunity given to her to serve the state.

