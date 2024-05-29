Students and teachers of three government secondary schools in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday learned about speaking up against bullying, gender-based violence, corruption and other forms of social injustice.

“After this training, I feel confident that in any situation I can speak out because I am not voiceless,” one of the female students said at the end of a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation on Tuesday.

Workshop

The workshop tagged: ‘Be Safe Initiative’ and organised with support from the Macarthur Foundation, was aimed at empowering secondary school students and teachers with skills to combat corruption, cyberbullying, sextortion, gender-based violence and other issues of social injustice, the Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Akin Fadeyi, said.

“The Be Safe Initiative bears testament to the Akin Fadeyi Foundation’s continued commitment to its Behavioural Change, Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) initiatives,” he said.

The Programme Coordinator of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Patience Ismaila, said the workshop featured highly interactive training sessions, including discussions, role-plays, and advocacy drama messages titled; “Corruption Not In My Country.”

Ms Ismaila said, “The workshop marked a significant milestone in promoting safety awareness among students and staff in the area council”.

“Participants were equipped to serve as champions of Be Safe, empowered to conduct step-down training sessions for their peers. Each participant received workshop materials, including jotters, pens, and the Be Safe manual, designed to support ongoing learning and serve as reference materials,” she said.

Participants

The sensitisation workshop training was held at the Gadis Event Centre, in Bwari Area Council, with the theme: “Empowered to Create Safe Spaces Online and Beyond.”

Participants were drawn from three Government Senior Secondary Schools within the Bwari Area Council. They include; Government Day Secondary School, Bwari, Government Day Secondary School Dutsen-Alhaji, and Government Secondary School Jibi.

“I now know that we should be mindful of the information we share and we should be conscious of what we post online and I will empower others,” a male student said at the end of the workshop.

A teacher who spoke at the end of the programme, encouraged organisations to facilitate more similar programmes in schools. She said it would give students exposure and educate them about bullying, which she noted is a prevalent issue in senior secondary schools.

“I really enjoyed the training provided by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation and I appreciate the facilitator, her examples and everything from the illustrations to the analogies used during the training. I am encouraged to go back to school and then talk to my students, let them understand the power of being safe,” she said.

