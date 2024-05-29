The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the new national anthem was officially launched at the National Assembly because the parliament is the voice of Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu signed the bill to revert the old national anthem into law on Wednesday morning.

The bill sought to replace the current anthem with the former one adopted as the country’s independence on 1 October, 1960, but was changed in 1978 by the Olusegun Obasanjo military regime.

The new national anthem was sung upon President Tinubu’s arrival in the House chamber for the joint session.

After signing the anthem, the senate president said there is no better place to start the practice of the new anthem than the National Assembly because it is the voice of the people.

Mr Akpabio described the new anthem as a “revolution to our genealogy”.

“There is no better place to commence this revolution of going back to our genealogy than the National Assembly. The voice of the National Assembly is the voice of Nigeria, so we welcome you,” he said.

The senate president maintained that enacting the new anthem into law was one of the profound achievements of President Tinubu in his first year in office.

“You intend to celebrate Democracy Day, which is June 12, but out of love and respect for the National Assembly, you said you must pass through the National Assembly on your first anniversary.

“Of all the significant things you have done, I think one of the most profound is to take us back to our genealogy. The genealogy of our birth, though, we may belong to different tribes, though we may have different tongues in brotherhood we all stand.

“Henceforth, we will not refer to ourselves as dear compatriots, we will refer to ourselves as brothers and as we go forward in battle, whether in the field of sports, in the filed of politics, we must hail Nigeria and so we are all saying today that Nigeria, we Hail thee.

“On that note, we will allow you to greet your people because of your travelling schedule today and we look forward to celebrating Democracy Day on June 12 with you. You just greet us, you may say a word, you may stand up and take a bow anyhow you do it and thereafter we will allow you to take your exit. Welcome, Mr President.” he said.

