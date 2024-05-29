The management of the Nigerian National Assembly has named its library after President Bola Tinubu.

It is now to be called “Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.”

The library, also called the Resource Centre, was commissioned on Monday by President Tinubu after he addressed a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President rounded off his visit to the National Assembly with the commissioning of the facility.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, led the President to the library for commissioning.

The construction started during the 9th Assembly under the chairmanship of Ahmed Lawan as senate president and Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker of the House of Representatives.

The library was almost at the completion stage before the 9th assembly completed its tenure last June.

It was earlier scheduled for commissioning on 16 December 2023, as announced by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation, Yusuf Galambi.

Mr Galambi, who represents Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), commended the 9th Assembly for the initiative.

“The first phase of the library building is practically at the completion stage and will be commissioned on December 16, 2023, while the second phase, which has to do with equipping, furnishing and take-off, is in view,” he said at the time.

Among those at the event were Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and Mr Gbajabiamila.

