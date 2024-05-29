The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, have congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin congratulated the president in separate statements issued by their Special Advisers on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh and Ismail Mudashir, respectively.

President Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th leader on 29 May 2023.

The senate president and the deputy senate leader said the policies of the Tinubu administration have developed the nation’s economy and other critical sectors.

They assured that the National Assembly, under their leadership, will continue to support President Tinubu in achieving his campaign promises.

Repositioning Nigeria

The senate president specifically said the policies implemented by the current administration were not to punish Nigerians but to reposition the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Akpabio commended President Tinubu for making “tough” decisions in repositioning the country.

“Mr. President, I must commend you for being a courageous and bold leader who leads from the front and does not shy away from taking responsibility. In the last one year, you have taken very tough decisions, some of which are painful but necessary and would soon translate into long-term benefits for the citizenry.

“Your actions and policies have clearly shown that you were prepared for leadership and have the wherewithal to transform the nation into an enclave for good governance and enduring development,” he said.

Tough policies

The senate president congratulated President Tinubu on his achievements in the removal of petroleum subsidy, reformation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the establishment of the student loan policy, and other key achievements.

“I acknowledged the milestone achieved in the fight against insecurity, the removal of petroleum subsidy and the economic reforms, particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key agencies, the commitment to reposition the forex market, which are gradually pointing towards economic recovery and growth.

“In the educational sector, the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) and other interventions in schools at all levels stand this administration out. The prioritisation of staff welfare, driving towards a truly living wage and attainment of industrial harmony, an elaborate social welfare programme and respect for the citizenry by listening to their cries in implementing some of the policies have endeared Mr President to the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

“The mutual understanding and cooperation that has existed between the Executive and the Legislature is also a signal that you are prepared to go places. The National Assembly, in national interest, is willing to continue to collaborate with the Executive under your tutelage to advance the cause of our democracy and give Nigerians value for their votes. No doubt, times are hard, but it is for good as the president has shown commitment and is making deliberate efforts to make life enjoyable for every Nigerian.

“As you step into the second year of your tenure, I pray for continued wisdom and excellent health for you, better commitment from your team and the support and understanding of Nigerians to enable you to lead the country back to its enviable place in the comity of nations.”

He assured that the National Assembly will continue to support the policies of the Tinubu administration.

“On our part, the National Assembly will continue to support programmes and policies of your administration that will bring succour to the populace and make life better for the citizenry,” he said.

Endurance

Mr Jibrin, in his congratulatory message, urged Nigerians to endure the current situation, assuring that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

He described President Tinubu as a great leader and a visionary of modern Nigeria.

“His Excellency has, no doubt, steadily navigated the once-adrift ship of the Nigerian State to safety,” he said.

“The National Assembly, as the voice of all Nigerians, will always stand in synergy with Mr President’s visionary administration in facilitating the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda to restore hope in the country,” he said.

“Before comfort, there must be some discomfort. Let us endure. Nigeria will change for the better, Insha Allah.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians of all persuasions to continue to pray for our leaders and the well-being of our country and to offer their full support to President Tinubu as he resets our dear nation for peace and socio-economic prosperity,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

