A Federal High Court in Kano State has ordered that the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, leave the Gidan Rumfa Palace for his rival, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The Gidan Rumfa is the main palace of the emir, located at Kofar Kudu.

The court also ordered the security agents to ensure that all the rights and privileges accorded Mr Ado-Bayero, be given back to him.

Mr Ado-Bayero was deposed on Thursday by Governor Abba Yusuf after he signed a law that scrapped all the five emirates created by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The federal court judge, S. A. Amobeda, who gave the exparte order on Tuesday, stated that the order was made in the interest of justice and maintenance of peace in Kano.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, raiding, tempering with or visiting the Applicant’s to arrest or infringe on his right or in any other way infringe or attempt to infringe the Applicant’s rights pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

“An order restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Respondents and all other Respondents from denying the applicant to use his official residence and palace at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by being Emir of Kano State and to evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally pending the hearing and the determination of the originating summons.”

The judge adjourned the suit to June 4, 2024, for a hearing.

The court order conflicts with an earlier one issued by the Kano State High Court ordering security agents not to remove Mr Sanusi from the palace.

On Monday, the state high court judge, Amina Aliyu, also ordered the police to evict Mr Ado-Bayero from the mini palace at the Nassarawa GRA where he has stayed since his return to Kano on Saturday.

