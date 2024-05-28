The Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE), on Tuesday, said Nigeria recorded 41 building collapses in 17 months.

The National Chairman of NICE, Virgilus Ezugu, made this known at the NICE Building Collapse Prevention Workshop with the theme: “Stemming the Tide of Building Collapse Menace in Nigeria” in Abuja.

“This means that Nigeria recorded more than two building collapse monthly. This is a worrisome trend that needs to be reversed.

“Building collapse has become a disgrace to the built sector and as a core stakeholder with direct responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and properties NICE has stepped up to address it.

“In 2023, the Institution set up a committee on building collapse prevention whose core mandate is to take all necessary steps and advice on ways to hait the tide of incessant collapses of buddings.

“The committee swung into action and has been collecting data on reported collapses from January 2023.

“The data show that over 41 cases have been recorded in the past 17 months with an average of two and above collapses per month.”

According to Mr Ezugu, this is even more disturbing considering that over 50 per cent of the collapses are not always reported.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Nevertheless, he said, NICE as a responsible professional body has taken the bull by the horns to stem the menace in fulfilment of one of the engineers’ professional codes of public safety through nationwide training.

He said NICE also organised workshops with professionals and other stakeholders to develop a handbook to guide stakeholders on step-by-step actions to take to eliminate these incidents.

The Keynote Speaker, Samson Duna, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), attributed building collapse to the use of substandard materials among others.

According to Mr Duna, 80 per cent of building collapses happen during the rainy season due to some natural causes and because the materials used are substandard.

He, therefore, recommended training and retraining of engineers and professionals in the construction sector.

He said the government and professional bodies should sensitise the general public on the steps to follow when embarking on building projects.

“All professional bodies should strengthen their arm of monitoring, to ensure they function effectively during project supervision.

“The professionals must be involved in monitoring and evaluation of building projects and funds for the supervision should be incorporated in the cost of the project.

The Guest of Honour, Sadiq Abubakar, president of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said there was a need for stakeholders to synergise to address the challenge of building collapse.

“The built environment needs to be well organised and well structured to do this and COREN has set up 10 committees to look at 10 sectors in this regard.

“Although the issue might be caused by quacks, however, the most dangerous quackery is when a civil engineer tries to do the work of a mechanical engineer.

“So we need to look into these things.”

Margaret Oguntala, president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), called on engineers to adhere strictly to the principles of safety, reliability and sustainability.

Mrs Oguntala, represented by the Executive Secretary of NSE, Joshua Egube, advised engineers to commit to upholding the highest standards of practice, from initial design through to construction and maintenance.

“This means rigorously applying engineering principles, staying abreast of the latest developments in our field, and continuously updating our skills through professional development.

“Effective regulation is essential to preventing building collapses.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

