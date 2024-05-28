Governorship aspirant, Jimoh Ibrahim, has withdrawn his suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the nomination of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

The withdrawal comes after several weeks of efforts to get the senator to back down on his grievances against the conduct of the 20 April primary election of the APC.

Mr Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, had sought a cancellation of the primary election for failing to comply with the constitution of the country and the APC.

He urged the court to order a fresh primary election to determine the rightful candidate of the party ahead of the 16 November governorship election.

He also sought an order barring the APC from participating in the coming election should it fail to conduct a fresh primary election.

The Federal High Court had on Monday approved the transfer of the suit to Akure in Ondo State following the request by the defendants.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Mr Ibrahim announced his discontinuation of the case.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said his withdrawal was due to his respect for President, Bola Tinubu, who had intervened in the matter.

He said Mr Tinubu had insisted that the case be withdrawn for him to chart a new course for the party and also improve on its internal democracy.

“I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue I am fighting for is not personal,” he said.

“It is simply to improve internal democracy, which the President has promised to improve on. My respect for the President is absolute.”

Mr Ibrahim hinted that his decision to withdraw the suit followed hours of meeting with the President, expressing appreciation for Mr Tinubu’s wise intervention.

“The APC in the state has expressed gratitude to me for withdrawing the suit, saying it was a product of efforts of reconciliation by the party at the state and federal levels,” he added.

APC Director of Publicity Steve Otaloro said the withdrawal was not conditional, noting that all parties stand to benefit.

Meanwhile, while the news of the withdrawal of suit was reaching party members, the members of the executive of the APC in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, announced the suspension of a female governorship aspirant, Folake Omogoroye, over her refusal to withdraw a court case against Governor Aiyedatiwa on certificate forgery.

Ms Omogoroye had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the certificate reportedly acquired by the governor.

Those also suspended by the leadership of the party in the ward included four members of the executive, Ayesan Tunde, the Organising Secretary; Jemiken Seyi, Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO); Adebayo Omobayo, the Assistant Welfare Secretary and Eweje Omotayo, Assistant Treasurer.

They were accused of anti-party activities.

Akinsowola Awodele, chairman of the ward, signed the suspension letter, supported by 12 other exco members.

According to the letter, Ms Omogoroye was suspended due to “anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience to constituted authority of the party.”

Ms Omogoroye had also called for the cancellation of the party primaries held in April over alleged irregularities.

Mr Otaloro said the state headquarters had yet to be briefed.

He noted that reconciliatory efforts would also ensure the suspension issue was resolved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

