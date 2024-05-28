The Kano State High Court has restrained security agents from evicting the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, from his palace.

The judge, Amina Aliyu, on Tuesday issued an order restraining the police, the State Security Service (SSS) and the Nigerian military from evicting Mr Sanusi who was reinstated as Emir of Kano on Friday.

This was in a case that was filed by Mr Sanusi, alongside four kingmakers of Kano: Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi; Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta.

The court retrained the security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and the kingmakers.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating, inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers of doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the applicants’ rights generally about this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents from attempting to hijack, pick, commandeer, confiscate any of twin spear of authority, the Royal Hat of Dabo, the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife and sword of the Emir of Kano as well as symbols of authority pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the Respondents from taking further steps in connection with the matter or maintaining status quo of staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“That it is further ordered that the Respondents are restraining from interfering with the functions, and duties of the 1″ Applicant as the Emir of Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 28 May 2024.”

The motion on notice was adjourned to June 13, 2024 for a hearing.

The court earlier on Monday ordered the eviction of the deposed emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nasarawa mini palace.

Governor Abba Yusuf signed a law dethroning the emirs of Kano Gaya, Karaye, Rano, and Bichi and reinstated Mr Sanusi as the sole emir of Kano. Mr Sanusi was himself removed in March 2020 by the administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, Mr Ado-Bayero has rejected his removal, citing the order of the federal court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

