Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his best wishes to President Bola Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.
The immediate past president conveyed his good wishes in a statement issued by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.
According to the statement Mr Buhari appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.
“The former president also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams,” the statement said.
It added that Mr Buhari wished Mr Tinubu a successful tenure in office.
Mr Buhari, a former military general after serving a two-term of eight years between 2015 and 2023, handed over to Mr Tinubu on 29 May, 2023, two months after the former Lagos governor won the presidential election.
