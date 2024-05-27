The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has expressed sadness over the passing of one his predecessors, Ibrahim Lamorde, a retired deputy inspector general of police.

In a statement by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Mr Olukoyede said Mr Lamorde, who led the EFCC from 2012 to 2015, passed away at the age of 61 in Egypt on Saturday.

“The loss of this distinguished law enforcement officer whose ideals and accomplishments we have long respected, is painful coming at a time the EFCC and indeed Nigeria still needed his wealth of experience to deal with emerging challenges in the law enforcement environment,” he said.

He said Mr Lamorde made significant contributions to the EFCC and the Nigeria Police, where he spent his most productive years.

“Mr Lamorde’s demise comes at a time when the EFCC and Nigeria greatly needed his wealth of experience to tackle emerging law enforcement challenges,” Mr Olukoyede noted.

He said Mr Lamorde’s tenure at the EFCC included roles as director of operations, acting chairman, and substantive chairman.

The statement explained that he was instrumental to establishing EFCC’s investigation machinery and mentoring the corps of officers who are now pivotal to the commission’s investigative activities.

“He was a refined officer, disciplined, unassuming, amiable, compassionate but professional. He was also a reformist, and his legacy in the Commission includes the establishment of the Department of Internal Affairs, recently renamed the Department of Ethics and Integrity, and the Department of Public Affairs to drive the Commission’s corruption prevention mandate,” Mr Olukoyede stated.

The EFCC chairman said Mr Lamorde renamed the EFCC’s Training and Research Institute in Karu to EFCC Academy, expanding its mandate to train all cadres of officers from the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies across Nigeria and Africa.

He said the EFCC Academy has become a central hub for anti-corruption training in West Africa.

The EFCC Chairman noted that Mr Lamorde’s lifetime of service as a police officer and statesman would remain a legacy of inspiration.

“All of us in the EFCC feel deeply the loss of this soldier of anti-corruption. Our hearts are with his family and all those whose lives he impacted in his remarkable career. We share your bereavement in the loss of this icon. You can be assured that our thoughts and prayers are with you in your grief,” he stressed.

The commission prays for the repose of Mr Lamorde’s soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC, and the entire nation.

Tinubu commiserates with bereaved family, EFCC

President Bola Tinubu, earlier on Sunday, expressed condolences to the family of Mr Lamorde.

In addition to offering sympathies to the family, President Tinubu extended his condolences to the associates of the former anti-graft czar as well as to the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, and the government and people of Adamawa State.

The President prayed for the repose ofthe soul of the deceased and comfort for his family during this difficult time.

Mr Lamorde was born on 20 December 1962 in Mubi, Adamawa State.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986. When the EFCC was created in 2003, Mr Lamorde was appointed the pioneer Director of Operations.

He served as EFCC Acting Chairman in January 2008, holding the position until Farida Waziri was appointed Chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008.

In December 2010, Mr Lamorde returned to the EFCC as Director of Operations. Following Ms Waziri’s removal on 23 November 2011. Mr Lamorde, then an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was again appointed acting chairman.

He was confirmed as substantive chairman of the EFCC on 15 February 2012, a position he held until 9 November 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu as EFCC acting chairman.

