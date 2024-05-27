The Nigerian government has announced the postponement of the inauguration of the members of governing councils of Nigerian tertiary institutions earlier scheduled for Thursday and Friday 30 and 31 May.

The announcement is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Director Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folashade Boriowo.

The postponement followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive that the composition of the list be reviewed over allegations of lopsidedness.

Mr Tinubu’s directive, which came a few days after the list was released, was a result of criticisms that followed the list as Nigerians accused the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, of flouting the provisions of the Act establishing the Federal Character Commission.

The law stipulates balancing and fair distribution of appointments from all geopolitical zones.

Apologies

In her statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Ms Boriowo, apologised for the inconveniences the development may have caused, and promised to communicate further updates.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Ministry of Education regrets to announce the postponement of the inauguration and retreat for pro-chancellors, chairmen and members of governing councils of federal tertiary institutions, earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“This is as a result of the presidential directive, as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated 23rd May 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause. Further updates will be communicated in due course. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

Background

In June last year, Mr Tinubu dissolved the governing councils of all federal government-owned institutions in a sweeping directive that affected all public institutions, including polytechnics and colleges of education. The institutions then continued to operate without a council, drawing criticism, particularly from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The lack of a council has also caused industrial unrest between the university administrators and the institution’s chapter of ASUU, which accused the vice-chancellors of making decisions specifically reserved for the councils including recruitments, appointments and promotions.

However, on 14 May, the ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) issued a two-week ultimatum for the government to reinstate councils whose tenure had yet to elapse and reconstitute those whose tenure had elapsed.

A few days later, the Federal Ministry of Education released a statement, saying the federal government had approved the constitution of the governing councils of the federal tertiary institutions.

The release, signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Didi Walson-Jack, listed the names of chairpersons and members of governing councils for the 111 tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. The list comprises five names each for 50 universities, 37 polytechnics, and 24 colleges of education.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

