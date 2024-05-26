Residents of Gaya, the headquarters of one of the four emirates scrapped by the Kano State Government last week, embarked on a peaceful protest against the decision on Sunday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the dissolution of the four emirates created by the administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
A day after, Governor Abba Yusuf signed the law and abolished the emirates of Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Bichi.
The governor also reinstated Lamido Sanusi, who was dethroned in March 2020 as the emir of Kano.
|
However, one of the dethroned emirs, Aminu Ado Bayero of Kano, has rejected his removal, citing an order of the Federal High Court restraining the state authorities to suspend action on the implementation of the new law.
On Sunday, residents trooped out to protest the dissolution in the Gaya emirate and Rano,
Witnesses also reported skirmishes and burning of used tyres in Bichi on Friday and Saturday.
In Gaya, the residents carried placards with inscriptions in Hausa, conveying their displeasure with the state government’s decision.
“The political marginalisation is too much leave our emirate to exist”, one of the placards read.
“The people of Gaya support the new emirate,” another placard reads.
A protest was also reported to be ongoing in Karaye, with people preparing for a procession.
