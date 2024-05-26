A Nigerian pilgrim from Kebbi State died in Mecca on Saturday, 25 May. The pilgrim’s death occurred after a brief illness, an official said.

The Nigerian Makkah Office Coordinator, Aliyu Tanko, announced the pilgrim’s death in a condolence message on behalf of the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi.

Mr Tanko expressed condolences to the Kebbi State Government Pilgrim Welfare Board and prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in eternal peace.

A NAHCON delegation, including the Saudi Liaison Officer, Abubakar Lamin, and other staff, paid a visit to the Kebbi State Welfare Board in Mecca, where they received a warm welcome from the Chairman, Garba Takware.

Mr Takware thanked the NAHCON leadership for their visit and prayed for a successful Hajj operation.

A special supplication was made for the soul of the deceased, other pilgrims, and Nigeria.

Kebbi State pilgrims were the first set of Nigerian intending pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj, with their inaugural airlift taking place on 15 May.

The inaugural airlift was attended by dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima.

So far, 20,154 Nigerian pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia in 48 flights, with approximately 65,000 expected to perform the 2024 Hajj.

