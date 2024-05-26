The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its office in Benin City, Edo State, has been ravaged by flood.

“The flood damaged a section of the building. It destroyed voters registration machines and other items,” Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Anugbum Onuoha, reported that the state was completely flooded following a torrential rainfall on Friday.

According to Mr Olumekun, preliminary assessment shows that the downpour damaged a section of the building, while movable and immovable items were submerged.

“Property submerged included vehicles parked at the premises as well as office furniture and equipment,” he said.

He added that some of the voter enrollment machines already configured for the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state were affected.

“The commission is delivering additional machines from the neighbouring states to make up for the shortfall.

“We are determined to ensure that the CVR will commence as scheduled on Monday, May 27, in all the 192 Wards across Edo.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“However, in view of the emergency situation, the state headquarters will not serve as a registration centre as planned.

“Instead, the exercise will now take place in our Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area office located at 16, Customs Road, off Benin/Auchi Road, Benin City,” he said.

Mr Olumekun said the attention of security agencies and emergency services had been drawn to the incident.

Edo State will hold its governorship election on 21 September.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

