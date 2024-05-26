Ibrahim Lamorde, the former chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, is dead. He was 61.

Mr Lamorde died in Egypt where he had travelled for medical treatment, a close associate told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday morning.

Born on 20 December 1962, Mr Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

While a police officer, he served as EFCC chairman between 2011 and 2015.

According to his profile on the EFCC website, Mr Lamorde was the third Executive Chairman of the Commission. He was appointed in an acting capacity as Chairman of the Commission on 3 November 2011 following the removal of Farida Waziri by President Goodluck Jonathan. He was confirmed as the third substantive Chairman of the Commission by the Senate on 15 February 2012.

Mr Lamorde attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984.

When the EFCC was created in 2003, Mr Lamorde was made the pioneer Director of Operations. In December 2007, he took over as Acting Chairman in January 2008, holding the position until Mrs Waziri was appointed Chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008. In December 2010, Mr Lamorde returned to the EFCC, again as Director of Operations to replace Stephen Otitoju, the then Acting Director of Operations.

When Mrs Waziri was replaced on 23 November 2011, Mr Lamorde, then an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was again appointed Acting Chairman. He was confirmed as substantive Chairman of the EFCC on 15 February 2012, a position he held till 9 November 2015, when President Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC Chairman in an acting capacity.

