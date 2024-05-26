Ibrahim Lamorde, the former chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, is dead. He was 61.
Mr Lamorde died in Egypt where he had travelled for medical treatment, a close associate told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday morning.
Born on 20 December 1962, Mr Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.
While a police officer, he served as EFCC chairman between 2011 and 2015.
|
Mr Lamorde, who was born on 20 December 1962 in Mubi, Adamawa State, attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984. He joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986.
When the EFCC was created in 2003, Mr Lamorde was made the pioneer Director of Operations. In December 2007, he took over as Acting Chairman in January 2008, holding the position until Mrs Waziri was appointed Chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008. In December 2010, Mr Lamorde returned to the EFCC, again as Director of Operations to replace Stephen Otitoju, the then Acting Director of Operations.
When Mrs Waziri was replaced on 23 November 2011, Mr Lamorde, then an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was again appointed Acting Chairman. He was confirmed as substantive Chairman of the EFCC on 15 February 2012, a position he held till 9 November 2015, when President Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC Chairman in an acting capacity.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999