A preliminary report from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has revealed how the tragic boat mishap that resulted in the deaths of Nollywood actor Junior Pope and four other crew members in Anambra State occurred.

The NSIB disclosed this information during a press briefing on Friday, which coincided with the agency’s release of four additional final and preliminary reports.

The bureau’s Director, Alex Badeh, during a press briefing, detailed how the accident occurred and highlighted several safety lapses.

The boat, which conveyed 12 actors and crew members, capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State on 10 April. Five passengers were lost.

However, the NSIB stated that it did not receive official notification but became aware of the accident through social media, which prompted an investigation to be initiated on 14 April, adding that it aimed to recommend measures to prevent similar tragedies.

NSIB’s Enugu Regional Office investigators were sent to the accident site on 12 April.

‘Distracted driver’

Initial findings by the agency indicated that the boat driver lacked certification, the fibreglass boat was not registered with the National Inland Waterways Authority, and the outboard-engined fibreglass boat was carrying 12 passengers and one boat driver.

According to Punch, the director noted that only one individual on the wooden fishing canoe contributed to the driver’s distraction.

He stated that the high-speed boat collided with a slower-moving wooden fishing canoe, causing the boat to capsize and all passengers to be thrown into the river.

“The boat was on high speed, and the crossing canoe moved much slower. On sighting the fast-approaching boat, the only occupant of the canoe jumped into the river and escaped.

“The boat collided with the canoe at a high speed, which resulted in the boat capsizing and all persons onboard were flung into Anam River,” Mr Badeh stated.

The report disclosed that although five passengers on the boat sustained fatal injuries, the driver and seven additional passengers managed to survive the crash.

“Only one passenger on the outboard engine fibre boat wore a life jacket. The only passenger wearing a life jacket came with it and was not provided by the operator.

“The passenger wearing the life jacket was one of the survivors. The boat was fitted with an outboard engine. There was no manifest of passengers and persons onboard the boat. The rescue operation was not timely, and there were no trained divers around to assist,” the report added.

As part of its safety recommendations, the bureau implored the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to prioritise regulation and the registration of all boats engaged in commercial activities within the national inland waterways to prevent similar situations.

The bureau’s recommendations also stressed the need for enforcing sufficient safety measures in these waterways.

Background

Pope tragically died while filming the movie “Other Side of Life.”

Initially, there was a glimmer of hope as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) reported signs of life. Unfortunately, hours later, the guild confirmed Pope’s passing, stating that attempts to revive him had been unsuccessful.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 43-year-old actor was buried on May 17 in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in the Nsukka area of Enugu State’s Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

His final rites commenced with a burial mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ukehe Enugu State.

