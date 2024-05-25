The Kano State Council of Ulamas (Islamic clerics) has warned that the Kano emirate crisis could trigger a breakdown of law and order in the state

In a statement signed by its chairperson, Ibrahim Khalil, the council urged President Bola Tinubu to employ non-partisan measures to address the crisis.

“Therefore, it is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the state.”

“While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government.

“The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law, and the Governor assented. One person took the case to court, claiming that the law violates his fundamental human rights. He is entitled to his rights.

“The State Governor also has a responsibility as the Chief Executive of the state. As the act in question has already been completed, there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistance to it. We vehemently oppose any measures that will escalate conflict in the state.

“Mr President, as the leader of the nation, should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate into violence. We are calling on Mr President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without the use of force and without loss of lives.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria; therefore, we, the undersigned, call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state.

“As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders to resolve the matter peacefully,” the council said in the statement to reporters.

