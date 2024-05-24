The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, has said the interagency collaborations in investigation and prosecution have resulted in the conviction of 160 suspects for criminal offences, 87 convictions in terrorism cases, and three convictions for extreme terrorism cases.

Mr Fagbemi stated this on Friday in Abuja during a Ministerial Sectorial Review press conference held to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

“In conjunction with relevant security and law enforcement agencies, we have developed a framework for joint investigation and collaboration… resulting in 160 convictions for criminal offences, 87 convictions in terrorism cases, and three extreme terrorism cases,” he stated.

The minister added that this approach has facilitated interagency collaboration in prosecuting maritime cases and the collaboration of public and private sectors in cyber security protection and cybercrime prosecution.

He said the ministry has resumed terrorism trials in partnership with the Legal Aid Council, Human Rights Commission, and other stakeholders.

Mr Fagbemi stated that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has endorsed the National Anti-corruption Strategy, contributing to enhanced transparency and freedom of information.

Repatriation of looted funds

The minister expressed joy over the repatriation of looted funds from the Bailiwick of Jersey to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, amounting to two million British Pound (£2,125,994), to be used for the construction of the Kano-Abuja Road project.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Additionally, he disclosed that the federal government received $50 million United States from Glencore International AG as a penalty and compensation fee arising from proceeds of crime.

Mr Fagbemi outlined that the Federal Contracts Administration System (FCAS) vetted 485 contracts and public-private partnerships to eradicate corruption.

He explained that the National Policy on Arbitration has resolved economic disputes and promoted arbitration.

Judicial reforms

On judicial reforms, Mr Fagbemi highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to increase the retirement age of judges from 65 to 70 years to leverage their accumulated experience.

He said that the president also ensured that the Supreme Court has 21 justices as enshrined in the Constitution.

Furthermore, he explained that the proposed increase in judges’ salaries is meant to enable them to focus on adjudicating cases filed before them.

The minister also praised the achievements of the parastatals under the ministry, which he said have won cases, initiated infrastructural development, and improved the justice system overall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

