Some Nigerians have expressed outrage over the closure of the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja, saying the action of the military was indecent.

The Nigerians stated their views through various social media posts since the plaza was shut down some three days ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian Army illegally locked up the popular electronic market in retaliation for the assault on two of its personnel last Saturday.

It was locked without any government consultation or court approval by the army on Tuesday.

However, the action of the army has drawn the ire of Nigerians who, on X, described it as improper and unlawful.

They further said the action was a misuse of power and a total disregard for democracy and conventions, adding that the military should go and fight terrorists.

Outrage

One X user @Umor Ebogidi indicated that such an action by the military could damage the reputation of the country and discourage potential investors from coming in.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Those piloting the affairs of the state don’t seem to realise that potential investors are watching and taking stock,” he said.

Another user, @Femi Owolabi, claimed the military demonstrated the action recently in Delta state and it was swept under the carpet.

“Similar thing happened with the Delta case. Soldiers took over the place, denying police access. Too bad,” he said.

According to @Olufisayo, the action of the military was not only a misuse of power but a threat to democracy.

He stated further, “As usual. Gestapo style. Powerful over unarmed civilians, jelly in front of bandits. The forest and Sambisa need shutting down, not plazas. This lawlessness will come round to bite them.”

@Common person said, “I wanted to comment the same but I was livid. They have no singular right under any law to close Banex and take people out of business in the name of whatever reasons. Unfortunately, the country is a lawless one. And for the Nigerian Army, lawlessness begets lawlessness”

On his part, @Teddy Emegano posting from the UAE, said, “My question is what or who sent the military to Banex…This time is not military impunity era. This is definitely a police call, not military. The military should go and pursue external aggression that has inroad in the North….not sending military to Banex of Biafra Land.

@Freegivee 2, said “Nigeria is been (sic) run like a garrison, everyone uses their power anyhow and the stronger use power to oppress the weak.

“The Army is becoming a nuisance in Nigeria. It is very annoying that they still want to be recognized after their unruly behaviors,” @Araba Kpura posted.

Army action, violation of International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights – Group

Meanwhile, an international non-governmental organisation, Global Rights, has also expressed concern about the siege on the plaza.

In a statement released on Friday, the Executive Director of the organisation, Abiodun Baiyewu, said the military action has turned a thriving commercial hub into a scene of military intimidation, with army trucks stationed outside the gate and officers preventing business owners and customers from accessing the premises.

“This action violates the rights of many law-abiding Nigerians who rely solely on earnings from their businesses to make ends meet,” Ms Baiyewu stated.

She highlighted Articles 6(1) and 7 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, to which Nigeria is a signatory, affirming that Nigerians have the right to work and earn an honest living.

“The Nigerian Army should therefore not be an obstacle to people enjoying this right,” she stated.

She condemned the attack on two non-belligerent army personnel by a group of traders at Banex Plaza which prompted the siege, but described the army’s response as an “inordinate show of force and brutality.”

Ms Baiyewu said that the army violated the fundamental human rights of one of the shop owners, Caleb Chidera, who was arrested and allegedly tortured by its personnel.

Also, she said another passer-by who was assaulted by soldiers has reportedly fallen into a coma.

Demands

Ms Baiyewu demanded the immediate withdrawal of military personnel and vehicles from the plaza to allow business to resume unhindered.

She called on the army leadership to immediately release those who were arrested or transfer them to police custody for interrogation and possible prosecution

She called on the army leadership to immediately release those who were arrested or transfer them to police custody for interrogation and possible prosecution.

“The task of investigating is best left to the police force, which by law is entrusted with this task and the task of prosecuting the perpetrators,” she said.

The executive director also urged the army to make a public apology to all whose rights have been unfairly and unlawfully infringed upon by its personnel and also cover the cost of treatment for the woman who was assaulted and fell into a coma.

“We recognise the incredible sacrifices our men and women in uniform undertake in our collective defence,” Ms Baiyewu noted, “but the army must adhere to the rule of law. This tragic episode should not be compounded by punishing innocent Nigerians.”

Government mum

Both the federal government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have yet to speak on the closure of the popular market.

Background

About 15 persons were captured in a viral video beating up two soldiers in Abuja.

The video, seen on X indicates that the incident happened at the popular Banex Plaza in the Wuse 2 District of the federal capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 4 p.m., on Saturday.

The mob was seen in the video chasing and beating up the two soldiers even as they tried to fight back.

One of them is overpowered by the mob who hit him hard with objects. The other is also seen trying to escape but is pushed forward by his attackers who also hit him repeatedly.

As of the time the video went viral, it was not ascertained what offence the soldiers committed to warrant such assault.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

