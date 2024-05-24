The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, says the federal government has set aside N260 billion to revitalise the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country.

Mr Pate disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the Ministerial Sectoral Briefings organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said the move was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive and the fund is available at the state levels through International Development Association (IDA) financing and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

“N260 billion is currently available at the state level for the revitalisation of their primary healthcare centres,” he stated.

The minister emphasised the government’s strategic focus on primary healthcare as the foundation of a robust health system.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of their location, has access to quality healthcare services. By revitalising these primary health centres, we can provide essential health services closer to the people, thereby reducing the burden on tertiary healthcare facilities,” he said.

Mr Pate noted that this financial injection would address several challenges faced by primary healthcare centres, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of essential medical supplies, and insufficient staffing.

“This funding will enable states to renovate existing facilities, procure necessary medical equipment, and employ additional healthcare workers to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services,” he explained.

New oncology initiative

Mr Pate said the health ministry has launched a new oncology initiative aimed at improving cancer care through strategic medical investments.

He said the initiative includes the establishment of new oncology and nuclear medicine centres, the upgrade of existing facilities, and the deployment of modern medical infrastructure in participating tertiary institutions.

The fund, he said, was included in the 2024 budget of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to procure advanced cancer treatment equipment for six federal tertiary hospitals across Nigeria.

Mr Pate outlined the proposed state-of-the-art medical infrastructure to be deployed in the six selected teaching hospitals, representing the six geopolitical zones.

The equipment, he stated, includes linear accelerators, iridium brachytherapy machines, computed tomography (CT) simulators, positron emission tomography () scanners, and cyclotrons.

“The Oncology Initiative has been included in the NSIA 2024 budget, with proposed cutting-edge medical infrastructure to be deployed in the six teaching hospitals selected from the six geopolitical zones to improve cancer treatment equipment,” he said.

The minister also said 10 projects are being executed in the geopolitical regions to enhance healthcare services.

He said the Presidential ‘Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain’ Initiative, is designed to attract billions of dollars in new investments into the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

Mr Pate said this initiative involves a time-bound, cross-ministerial collaboration to restructure the ecosystem of health product manufacturing, health logistics services, health technology services, health retail services (e-commerce), health provider facilitation, and health payer reform.

Training and recruitment of health workforce

The minister announced that the ministry has engaged specialists to train 120,000 frontline health workers across the country by September.

Additionally, 2,400 healthcare workers will be employed to provide services in rural areas.

