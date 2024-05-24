The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has said no fewer than 9,300 bandits and terrorists have been neutralised within the last one year by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Mr Badaru disclosed this at the Ministerial Sectoral Briefings, organised by the Ministry of Information, to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on Thursday in Abuja.

He also said that about 7,000 others were arrested, and 4,882 assorted weapons and 83,900 ammunition recovered.

He further said that 4,641 victims of kidnapping were rescued within the period under review.

He added that about 20 commanders of different insurgencies and terrorist groups were among those neutralised.

According to him, this was achieved in a very short time. But we really have to thank President Bola Tinubu for his choice of the officers manning the security agencies in the country.

”In addition to the military, we have close collaboration with the office of the National Security Advisor, Police, Civil Defence and all other military, paramilitary and security enhancing agencies.

”This has translated to tremendous progress during this last one year in review. You will all agree with me that those from Borno enjoyed their last Sallah freely,’’ he said.

The minister also said that in an effort to improve the production of crude oil, the Nigerian Armed Forces arrested 1,437 people, neutralised 363, and freed 245 captives in the Niger Delta.

”We destroyed 3,051 dug pits of illegal production, destroyed 1,276 boats, 3,924 storage facilities, arrested and destroyed 408 vehicles and 2,760 cooking oil drums.

”So most of the illegal factories are now down. And in addition, major vessels have been arrested, and this has helped greatly.

”This is because the president enjoined us to work together in synergy to deliver and end insecurity in the country.

”We have also been working with regional security agencies and countries around us to improve this situation.

”We are collaborating with neighbouring countries to fight insurgency, and we have arrested, in conjunction with these countries militaries, many weapons and drug traffickers.

”This shows that the collaboration we have with our neighbouring countries is efficient and helping us to reduce the inflow of small arms and light weapons,’’ he said.

Mr Badaru further said that within the year under review, the capacity of troops have been enhanced with the support of the president.

”Thanks to Mr President, that has helped us to procure and upgraded a lot of our equipment. That has also enhanced our efficiency and has boosted the morale of troops.

On the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), the minister said the signing of the bill by President Tinubu had helped the military to produce locally what they needed.

He said the ministry was in talks with more than 50 private companies in Nigeria and abroad that were interested in production.

He added that out of the figures, 13 have already started production or about to start production.

He also said that efforts were being emplaced to synergise with universities for research and development so that we can produce much more.

Speaking on personnel welfare, the minister said that for troops to have the spirit to fight and also keep the morale, the president had supported the armed forces with lots of welfare packages.

”Their salaries are paid as at when due. We are being funded adequately to take care of the troops out there and also to provide for their accommodation and training.

”That has helped us to boost the morale of our troops heavily.

”We believe that security is a whole society issue, so it has to have a whole society approach, and that is translated in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration,’’ Mr Badaru said.

(NAN)

