The Senate on Thursday constituted a six-member ad hoc committee to investigate the abandonment of some federal government projects in different parts of the country, despite spending billions of naira for their construction.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the composition of the committee during the plenary.

The resolution to set up the panel followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South).

The committee will be chaired by the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru.

Its members are Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central), Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), Mpigi Barinda (PDP, Rivers South-east) and Mr Ibrahim.

The senate president directed the committee to report their findings within one month.

Motion

Mr Ibrahim, while presenting the motion, explained that a presidential committee set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 discovered 11,866 abandoned federal government projects.

“The committee visited the 36 states in Nigeria and identified 11,866 projects abandoned by the federal government since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

“According to reports, about 63 per cent of the entire projects since independence were abandoned.

“Even when a project is successfully delivered it usually comes with an overrun of about 40 per cent while most delivered projects record 10 per cent underperformance.

“The 63 per cent of projects abandoned in Nigeria is worse than any country under comparison. The abandonment of the project is of significant concern because of project costs which constitute a significant part of the GDP.

“While spending on a public project in the UK is now about one trillion British pounds, Nigeria has no idea of the total amount spent on public projects either successful or unsuccessful since independence,” he said.

“For instance, in the investigation carried out at the University of Cambridge doctorate in management science between 2018 and 2022, the value of the 38 projects investigated cost Nigeria over $40 billion.

“What is now key to this investigation is the need to look inward at our infrastructural development as Foreign Direct investment declined from $8.8 billion in 2011 to $3.3 billion in 2019,” he added.

Mr Ibrahim urged the Senate to consider looking into the causes of the abandoned projects across the country.

Debate

Orji Kalu (APC Abia North) seconded the motion

Mr Kalu urged the federal government to complete projects such as the Ajaokuta Steel Plant and others in different parts of the country.

Jide Ipinsagba (APC, Ondo North) also supported the motion.

Mr Ipinsagba urged his colleagues to continue projects embarked upon by their predecessors.

